Elections 2024: BJP hoping Ram will win in Ravana’s 'sasural'

By many accounts, phase one of voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha election on 19 April has put the BJP on the back foot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diversionary brand of politics and an over emphasis on Hindutva seem to have manifested themselves in the low voter turnout.

All eyes are now focused on eight crucial seats in western Uttar Pradesh and another 13 in Rajasthan going to the polls on 26 April, where the INDIA bloc led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress is determined to make a further dent in the BJP fortunes.

Of the eight constituencies going to the polls in UP — Meerut, Baghpat Amroha, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr (reserved) — the contest in Meerut is being seen as a litmus test for the Hindutva brigade, primarily because the BJP has parachuted actor Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1987 television series Ramayana, into the city.

The BJP believed that fielding Govil in Meerut would help them mop up votes in the name of Ram, given that the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya continues to resonate here. The average Meerut citizen takes pride in how their city was the home of Ram's arch enemy Ravana’s wife Mandodari, and therefore continues to be regarded as Ravana ka sasural (home of in-laws).

But the gamble seems not to have paid off, largely because Govil is seen as an outsider even within the party rank and file. The BJP’s winner from Meerut in 2014 and 2019, Rajendra Agarwal, has developed strong local connections, and many an average BJP worker, quietly defiant, has refused to campaign for Govil.

The SP-Congress alliance has put up Jatav leader and former mayor Sunita Verma to take on Govil. Verma is also expected to take advantage of the constituency's sizeable Dalit-Muslim community, comprising nearly 50 per cent of Meerut’s voting population, with a roughly 30-20 split between Muslims and Dalits.