Elections 2024: Has the wind turned in Uttarakhand?

Uttarakhand voted for the state’s five Lok Sabha seats on 19 April. As in many other parts of the country, the Lok Sabha elections in this hill state too had the appearance of a direct contest between the BJP and the people of the state, between the well-funded, well-oiled BJP election machine and the goodwill that rival candidates seem to have generated without much support.

The BJP has been in power in Uttarakhand for the past 10 years and had won all five Lok Sabha seats in 2019 as well as in 2014. Anti-incumbency was finally kicking in, though, and BJP candidates who were given a repeat ticket are also up against a fatigue factor in addition to popular grievances.

The predominantly Hindu state, with a population of 10 million, has less than 18 per cent of minority communities in its population — namely, Muslims (14 per cent), Sikhs and Christians.

For the BJP, this was a do-or-die election. The state has, under Pushkar Singh Dhami’s governance, become the biggest Hindutva laboratory after Gujarat. Dhami adopted measures with a strong anti-Muslim resonance, including the introduction of an ‘anti-love jihad’ bill and the demolition of several mazars and masjids on what the authorities claim to be government land (yet no such steps were taken against temples occupying the same or similar spaces). The Uniform Civil Code is also perceived as another such communalist step, but it failed to become a popular election issue.

Interestingly, on the ground, it is Modi rather than local leaders who was visible everywhere as cutouts and on hoardings. Campaign vehicles of other parties, even the Congress, were rarely seen; the Opposition presence in Uttarakhand has been largely missing from both local and national media.