Uttarakhand UCC: “If tribes exempt, why not Muslims?”

With the Uttarakhand government tabling the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the assembly, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday, 6 February said Muslims cannot accept any law that is against the Shariah and said if tribals can be exempted from it then why not the minority community under religious freedom provisions of the Constitution.

In a statement, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said, "We cannot accept any law that is against Shariah because a Muslim can compromise with everything, but he or she can never compromise on Shariah and religion."

He said that the Uniform Civil Code Bill has been tabled in Uttarakhand and the Scheduled Tribes have been exempted from the proposed law.

Madani questioned that if Scheduled Tribes can be kept outside the purview of this law under one section of the Constitution, then why religious freedom cannot be given to Muslims under sections 25 and 26 of the Constitution, recognising the fundamental rights of citizens.

"Religious freedom is guaranteed; thus, the Uniform Civil Code negates fundamental rights," he claimed.

"If it is uniform civil code then why this distinction between citizens," he asked.

Madani also said that our legal team will review the legal aspects of the Bill after which a decision will be taken on legal action going forward.