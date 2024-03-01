Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero slams BJP MP, LG for offering house in Narela

Wakeel Hassan, the rat-hole miner whose house has been razed by authorities in Delhi, on Friday criticised Delhi lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari for offering him a place to stay in an EWS (economically weaker section) flat in Narela, saying it is "far away and unsafe".

Hassan, who was part of a team that rescued 41 labourers trapped for 17 days in an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand last year, has spent two nights in the open along with his family after their house in northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday.

"I never thought they had such narrow thinking. My house cost Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 crore, and they are giving me a house in Narela, where even dogs do not go," Hassan said.

Official sources, however, said Hassan will be offered a two-bedroom DDA flat in Dilshad Garden, though a formal offer to him is yet to be made. Hours after the demolition, DDA officials offered Hassan an EWS flat in Narela, roughly 32 km from Khajoori Khas, where Hassan lived with his wife and two children.

Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday that there were some "legal issues" regarding Hassan's house, and added that he would soon be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Saxena, who is also the chairman of DDA, has said Hassan will definitely be compensated and a house given to him.