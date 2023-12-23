Rat-hole miners decline to encash cheques from Uttarakhand govt

The rat-hole miners who played a vital role in the evacuation of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel have refused to encash the cheques of Rs 50,000 given to them recently by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The miners said the chief minister's gesture was "not commensurate" with the role they had played.

"It was a desperate situation. We chipped in when the machines had failed to reach the trapped workers. We drilled manually through the debris, risking our lives without putting any preconditions. We appreciate the gesture of the chief minister, but are not satisfied with the amount that was given to us," Vakil Hassan, who headed the team of the rat-hole miners, told PTI.

"The role of rat-hole miners in the operation was heroic but what they got from the government was sadly not adequate," he said.

The 12 rat-hole miners honoured by the state government have collectively decided not to encash the cheques, he said.