Silkyara tunnel rescue: Will rat miners be awarded on Republic Day?

In a heartening display of unity and selflessness, a diverse team of rat miners, comprising both Hindus and Muslims, rescued 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel for 17 days.

The 12-member team, ranging in age from 20 to 45, showcased exceptional skills in manoeuvring through narrow pipes and excavating soil, a craft integral to their work with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Commonly referred to as "rat hole miners", these individuals demonstrated exceptional courage and expertise when called into action, after all efforts to reach the trapped labourers failed.

They were hailed as ‘real heroes’ and ‘saviours’ by the nation, and were trending on social media after the rescue mission was over.

"One of them, Mohammad Irshad, prayed for everyone that love should be preserved in the country and humans should be loved as humans. When Nasir Hussain, the second rat hole miner, saw the first of the workers trapped on the other side of the collapsed tunnel, he immediately went near him and hugged him. This is love. Our country is built on this love. Jai Hind." wrote Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi on X.