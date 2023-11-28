Silkyara tunnel rescue: A profile of Arnold Dix, the Aussie at the site

A few days ago, Arnold Dix, the international tunnelling expert from Australia who worked hand-in-hand with the rescue team at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel since 20 November, promised to bring out the 41 trapped workers "by Christmas". He must have been happy to be proved wrong as the ordeal ended much earlier on Tuesday evening — as the whole of India waited with baited breath.

"The mountain has told us one thing, that is to be humble," Dix, who was flown in by the government, told the media on Tuesday morning as the recue team managed to make the breakthrough via 'rathole' mining expertise in the closing stages.

"I feel good. I’ve never said it before... The drilling along the top of the mountain is coming along perfectly. In the tunnel, it is coming along very well. So, I feel good. I might have heard they (trapped workers) are playing cricket," said the expert.