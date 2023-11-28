Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: All 41 workers finally freed after 17 days

Five out of 41 workers are out from the Silkayara tunnel now, with the very first having been whisked away by ambulance at 8pm, after a quick check-up.

It's been a harrowing 17 days, doubtless, for the 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. Rescuers finally broke through to the section they are stuck in around 7:30 pm today.

NDRF and SDRF personnel are entering the steel chute to reach the trapped workers since then, and are bringing them out on wheeled pallets one by one, one of the rescuers on site told PTI.

While their ordeal is finally being celebrated as "over" by the nation, the exhausted workers apparently still have a gauntlet to walk — past cameras and reporters, government officials bent on garlanding them for their bravery and crowding in with congratulations and performative solicitousness, before they may reach succour and possibly some comforting solitude at last.

They're not likely to have it easy in the days ahead either, with media attention sure to peak as they gradually—hopefully—start to come home at last.

For now, there are jubilant chants outside of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (Modi makes it possible) and 'Jai Shri Ram' outside the tunnel entrance as they are brought out — as loud as on social media.