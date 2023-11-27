Silkyara tunnel: Plenty of lessons to be learned, will we?

With the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand prompting a massive rescue effort to reach 41 construction workers, India's government is taking steps aimed at avoiding similar incidents in the future, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which builds and manages India's highway network, has been ordered to inspect all tunnel construction projects nationwide.

"To ensure safety and adherence to the highest quality standards during construction, NHAI will undertake safety audits of all 29 under construction tunnels across the country," it said in a statement.

These will include 12 tunnels in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh and six in the troubled Jammu and Kashmir region. The rest are in other Indian states, including Uttarakhand.

Some of the areas of improvement are obvious, given India's poor safety record. For example, the Silkyara tunnel apparently did not have an emergency exit, posing yet another challenge for rescuers struggling with busted machinery and possibly unstable terrain.

But many feel the collapse indicates a wider problem, with poorly planed development in the Himalayas and its impact on the frequency and intensity of disasters in the sensitive region. Uttarakhand is often hit by landslides, earthquakes and flooding, and some experts and residents warn the mountains there are geologically unstable.