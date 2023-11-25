Why Silkyara tunnel crisis is more serious than you think it is

It is now Day 14 and the 41 workers trapped inside the jaws of the Silkyara–Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi are still waiting to be rescued.

A slew of government agencies—PMO, IAF, NHIDCL, ONGC, DRDO, BRO, Rail Vikas Nigam, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC), ISRO, Geological Survey of India—and several private agencies including the Trenchless Engineering Private Ltd and L&T Safety Unit have been roped in to help with the rescue operations.

Overseeing them is the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), the key agency entrusted with the construction of the Char Dham project.

In June 2018, NHIDCL signed a contract for Rs 853.79 crore with Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) for engineering, procurement and construction of the Silkyara–Barkot tunnel.

NHIDCL director Anshu Manish Khalko spoke of a ‘five-pronged approach’, with the American Augur machine which had broken down on November 16 having been repaired and pressed into action once again. The Augur machine will restart horizontal drilling from the Silkyara side with 800 mm pipes having been drilled into the 900 mm steel pipes in order to provide additional support.

The collapsed section is 270 metres from the mouth of the tunnel from the Silkyara side. On 17 November, the earlier operation had been abandoned because the machine had encountered hard boulders and been damaged in the process.

THDC has been asked to initiate drilling operations from the Barkot end. So far, using the drill and blast method, they have succeeded in excavating a 6.5-metre-long drift.