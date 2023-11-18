Silkyara mishap: No light at the end of this tunnel

On Diwali morning, 40 workers found themselves trapped in a 4.5-km-long under-construction tunnel connecting Silkyara to Polgaon in Uttarkashi district. This is only the most recent in a long line

of mishaps that have plagued the construction of what is being touted as one of the longest tunnels being built under the Char Dham Yojana.

While keeping the benefits of motorists at heart—the tunnel will reduce the distance from Uttarkashi to Yamunotri by 26 kilometres—it is completely insensitive to both human and natural resources in this vulnerable zone.

Bhim Singh Rawat, a scientist working with SANDRP (South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People) points out, “No safety protocols were in place when the accident occurred. When the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the tunnel site on this black Sunday, they found there was only one JCB (mechanical extractor) available at the site. The Augur drilling machine needed to dig a hole through the tunnel reached the disaster site only on 14 November, a full 48 hours after the accident had occurred.”

The most regrettable aspect of this tragedy is that part of this very same tunnel had collapsed in 2019. (Fortunately, at that time no workers were trapped.)

Rawat is horrified to note that “no safety ducts had been put in place despite the fact that they were working along a fault line, which the supervising engineers know to be extremely risky. The government had also sent for a 900-metre-long pipeline in order to reach the workers, but since that operation failed, they sent for Hume pipes (precast concrete pipes) which will be used to try and rescue the trapped workers”.

The trial-and-error method make one’s blood run cold. Government officials maintain they have established contact with the trapped workers but have not parted with simple voice recordings of messages that might reassure the stricken families of the poor workers.