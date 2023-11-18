Uttarkashi tunnel: Families losing hope as rescue op enters day 7

With operations to rescue the workers stuck in the partially-collapsed Silkyara in Uttarkashi entering the seventh day, families of the stranded labourers are getting desperate. Those who have come to Silkyara from different parts of the country to wait for the safe evacuation of their kin have raised concerns about their well-being, saying their voices sounded feeble when they spoke to them on Saturday.

"All we are getting is assurances from the authorities that the trapped labourers will be rescued. It is nearly a week since they were trapped," a teary-eyed Haridwar Sharma, whose younger brother Sushil Sharma is among the trapped workers, told PTI.

Sharma, who has come from Rohtas district of Bihar, claimed the health of the trapped men is worsening. "There is no work going on inside the tunnel. Neither the company nor the government is doing anything," Sharma said.

Maharaj Singh Negi of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, whose brother Gabbar Singh is among those trapped, said he is losing patience and hope with every hour. "I could not talk to my brother. He sounded very weak. He was hardly audible. The rescue work in the tunnel has come to a halt. Those trapped are also short of food and water. We have come to the end of our patience. What more can I say?" he said.