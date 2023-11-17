120 hours and counting: Uttarkashi tunnel rescue likely to start only Friday midnight

Union minister of state V.K. Singh, who visited the accident site in Uttarkashi on Thursday in the company of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami, assured people that the 40 workers trapped since the morning of 12 November, when a part of the under-construction tunnel collapsed, have access to food, water and light. They are trapped in an area where the tunnel has already been constructed, he said, and hence they also have sufficient space to stretch their limbs and walk around.

While the information is immensely reassuring, the suspense continues as the temporary tunnel is readied by joining pipes of 3-feet diameter. Once the pipe is put in position, hopefully by Friday midnight, the workers will be hauled out one by one as they crawl through the pipe.

The 4.5-kilometre-long tunnel, under construction for the last six years, is complete barring a 500-metre stretch. The minister, however, brushed aside questions about design flaws, deviations from the Detailed Project Report and previous warnings of the under-construction tunnel having collapsed earlier as well. "This stretch of the mountain and the tunnel has been stable and held up for the last four years and more," the minister reminded the media, and said these obstacles were routine in the Himalayas.