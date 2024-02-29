Wakeel Hassan punished for being Muslim: Mehbooba Mufti

Rat-hole miner Wakeel Hassan, whose house was razed in a demolition drive by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has been punished only for being a Muslim, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday.

Hassan and five other members of his rat-hole mining team live in north-east Delhi's Khajoori Khas, while the rest are from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. In December 2023, 12 members of the team were hailed as heroes following their rescue of 41 miners trapped for 17 days in a collapsed tunnel in Silkyara, Uttarakhand, using rat-hole mining techniques where far more sophisticated methods had failed.

"So much love for Pasmanda Muslims that Vakil (sic) Hassan, commended by the PM for his heroic act in saving lives of 41 workers trapped in Silkiyara tunnel, that his humble abode was singled out and demolished by DDA (Delhi Development Authority). Instead of rewarding him for his bravery, he is punished only for being a Muslim. Is this how BJP intends to uplift so-called Pasmanda marginalised Muslims?" Mufti said in a post on X.