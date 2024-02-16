'Agniveer' scheme a ploy to spend defence budget for benefit of corporate house: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday charged the Narendra Modi government with having introduced the 'Agniveer' scheme in order to spend the defence budget for the benefit of a big business house, instead of emoluments paid to the soldiers.

Gandhi made the allegation at a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) rally in Mohania in Kaimur district of Bihar, bordering Uttar Pradesh, a region from which youth are known to enrol in the armed forces on a large scale, and which witnessed widespread protests against the Agniveer scheme two years ago.

“An Agniveer will not receive salary and pension on par with a regular army soldier, nor will he have access to the canteen," Gandhi said.

The government launched the 'Agnipath' scheme on 15 June 2022 to recruit aspirants in ‘below the officer’s rank’ cadre for the three armed services for a period of four years, as 'Agniveers'.

The former Congress president claimed, "This is because the Modi government does not want to spend the defence budget on salary and other perks of soldiers. It wants to spend the amount for the benefit of a business house."

Earlier in the day, Gandhi said his party would accept long-pending demands of farmers in the country and ensure a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops if the INDIA bloc came to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.