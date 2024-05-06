Women will show BJP the door: Rajkot Congress candidate Dhanani

The Congress candidate from Rajkot for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Paresh Dhanani, is pitted against Union minister of state for agriculture and farmer welfare Parshottam Rupala, who has been in the news for his inflammatory remarks on Rajput women. The Rajput-Kshatriya community is incensed, and Dhanani, former leader of the Opposition in Gujarat, exudes confidence in this interaction with Amey Tirodkar:

You are fighting from a tough seat...

The BJP has always been successful in Gujarat, where people vote along the divisive lines of caste and religion. I am fighting this election to stop this agenda. The BJP has never sought votes for their work. From gram panchayat to Parliament, sarpanch to Prime Minister, the BJP seeks votes through divisive politics. People are now seeing through the BJP’s game.

You defeated Rupala in Amreli 20 years ago. Are you confident of repeating that?

The 2024 election is about saving India, our Constitution. The idea of India is about unity in diversity. This unity is in danger. Who wins in Rajkot is not a personal concern. We want the INDIA bloc to win.

Do you think the Rajput protests will have an impact?

The protests are not limited to a single community. Earlier, the BJP had disrespected Dalit women. During the Patidar agitation, they beat up Patidar women. Now it is the Kshatriya women. This is the arrogance of power. The BJP will be thrown out of power by women this time.