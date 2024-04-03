Remove Parshottam Rupala's candidature or face stir: Rajput leaders to BJP

The row over alleged offensive remarks made by Union minister Parshottam Rupala escalated on Wednesday, 3 April, with Rajput leaders rejecting BJP's bid to patch up and threatening to launch nationwide protests if the saffron party fails to withdraw his candidature from Gujarat.

A crucial meeting between the ruling BJP and Kshatriya (Rajput) leaders failed to achieve any breakthrough as the community representatives remained firm on their demand.

"Even though Rupala has tendered his apology at least four times, the community leaders said their only demand was to make him withdraw from the poll fray," senior BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who attended the meeting, told reporters.

Rupala, the BJP candidate from Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency, had triggered a row by claiming that erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution by foreign rulers and Britishers and even married off their daughters to them.