LS polls: Rajputs up in arms against Union minister Rupala, want BJP to replace him in Rajkot

The Kshatriya community in Gujarat on Thursday intensified its protest against Union minister Parshottam Rupala for his alleged remarks on erstwhile rulers of princely states, warning that the BJP would will face defeat if he is not replaced as the party's candidate for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.

Key leaders of the Kshatriya (also known as Rajput) community met in state capital Ahmedabad and decided to burn Rupala's effigy across the state. A mega-gathering of the community will be held in Rajkot in the coming days as part of their protest against Rupala, they said.

Addressing a gathering in Rajkot on 22 March, Rupala had remarked that erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution of foreign rulers as well as the British. Rupala further said these maharajas broke bread with them and also married their daughters to them.

Though Rupala had already tendered an apology for his comments, the community's coordination committee did not accept it, saying he might speak the same language after the Lok Sabha elections.

"We reject his apology because he didn't offer it from the heart. He may speak the same language after the election. If Rupala is not removed, we will ensure that he faces defeat in the polls. We are not against the BJP and the party can give the ticket to anyone it likes after removing Rupala," Virbhadrasinh, one of the committee members, said.