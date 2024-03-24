Congress-AAP alliance hopes to challenge BJP's Gujarat dominance

The Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tie-up in Gujarat is hoping to challenge the electoral hegemony of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while the ruling party is confident the Opposition alliance will not affect its prospects.

The Congress-AAP alliance this time aims to give a tough fight and stop the division of anti-BJP votes.

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will witness polling in a single phase on 7 May and votes will be counted on 4 June.

Under the seat-sharing agreement, the Congress will contest 24 seats while the AAP will field its candidates in two seats - Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

"We are confident that after 10 years of the BJP's misrule in Gujarat, people will give a chance to other parties," state AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya said.

AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a recent visit to Vadodara appealed to the people to give a chance to his party's two candidates this time.