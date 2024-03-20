Lok Sabha polls: Why did EC Arun Goel resign? The question lingers

A remarkable editorial in the Times of India (11 March) had an unusual headline: ‘EC Exit, No Big Worry’.

It referred to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel on 8 March, less than a week before the expected announcement of the poll schedule.

The resignation, notified late on Saturday evening, had taken even the chief election commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, and other ECI officials by surprise, held media reports.

The resignation was sent directly to the President of India and not marked to the CEC. No reason was cited by Goel, who would have become CEC himself in due course in 2025. Batchmates of this former bureaucrat took to social media to express their surprise and were unanimous in saying that Goel was in the pink of health.

Indeed, Goel had accompanied Rajiv Kumar to West Bengal in the first week of March to oversee final arrangements for conducting the general election in the state. However, he flew back to New Delhi on 5 March without attending the usual end-of-the-visit media briefing. It was claimed that he had flown back due to ‘health reasons’.

Media reports on Sunday, 10 March, suggested that Goel had attended office on 6–7 March before sending in his resignation to the President on Friday morning. It was accepted in less than 24 hours and the vacancy in the EC caused by his resignation was notified the next evening.