Ashok Gehlot, Prithviraj Chavan condemn freezing of Congress bank accounts

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for freezing the bank accounts of the Congress and said democracy was being "murdered" in the country.

At a press conference at the Congress office in Jaipur, Gehlot said, "Democracy is being murdered in the country. And you can understand that without the permission of Modi ji and Amit Shah, not even a leaf moves at the Centre."

Gehlot also condemned the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the BJP will go to any length to win the Lok Sabha elections.

Chavan on Friday, 22 March, said his party was unable to access funds for Lok Sabha poll campaign related expenses due to the "freeze" on accounts and asserted the Election Commission of India must intervene.

Chavan, who is the party's campaign committee chief for Maharashtra, claimed 11 accounts belonging to the Congress across four banks had been frozen by the Income Tax department.

"It is unfortunate the Election Commission has not intervened. Freezing accounts over reassessment of taxes dating back to 1994 not only stifles the Congress but democracy itself. This is a clear indication the Union government is engaging in unfair practices," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of confidence in the current general election is evident as his government is resorting to various tactics to defeat the INDIA alliance and MVA through any means. Freezing the Congress party's accounts is just one example," he alleged.