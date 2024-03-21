Freezing Congress accounts at election time a violation of model code: Sachin Pilot

Freezing the Congress party's bank accounts at the time of elections is a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) and unconstitutional, and the poll panel should prevent such a move to save democracy, party leader Sachin Pilot said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, he said bank accounts of the BJP, and not the Congress, should be frozen as the saffron party has received "huge money" through electoral bonds "scam".

At a press conference in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi alleged that a systematic effort is underway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cripple the party financially as the Opposition outfit stepped up its demand for access to its bank accounts to ensure a level playing field in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Pilot, the Congress in-charge for Chhattisgarh, arrived in Raipur on a two-day visit to the state in view of the upcoming elections. "It is well known how the Centre is treating the main Opposition Congress. The acts of sealing Congress' bank accounts, seizing cash from them and deliberately not giving a level playing field to the Congress are all violations of the model code of conduct, morality and the Constitution," he said.