Frozen bank accounts "orchestrated to cripple Congress before elections"

In a rare press conference featuring chairperson Sonia Gandhi alongside Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Indian National Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government for using central agencies to freeze its bank accounts just before the Lok Sabha elections.

The notice, dated 14 March, pertains to an assessment of financial year 1994–95 — being issued 30 years later.

Sonia Gandhi characterised it as a "systematic effort" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to financially incapacitate the party.

"The issue we are taking up today is extremely serious. The issue affects not just the Indian National Congress but the democracy itself. A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially," Sonia Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi went further, condemning it as a "criminal action" orchestrated by both the Prime Minister and union home minister Amit Shah.