Congress financially handicapped through tax terror: Ramesh

Congress general-secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of conducting a "surgical strike" on his party by freezing its bank accounts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, saying it was rendered "economically handicapped" through "tax terror".

Addressing a press conference as part of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he also alleged that the ruling party was illegally collecting funds through electoral bonds.

The Congress' main bank accounts were frozen last month over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore. "BJP has done a surgical strike on Congress by freezing its bank accounts ahead of the general elections. We have no money to fight polls or prepare our election campaign. Even the money collected through crowd funding cannot be used. Congress has been made economically handicapped through tax terror," Ramesh alleged.

Both of Gandhi's yatras have been good for the party organisation and the country, he said. "Rahul Gandhi covered 6,000 km of the country. It is a fight of the Rs 6,000 crore electoral bonds of the BJP versus 6,000 km of the Congress. His second yatra started on 14 January near Imphal and is culminating in Mumbai today at Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of Dr B.R. Ambedkar," he said.