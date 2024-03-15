Electoral bonds: Congress seeks freezing of BJP bank accounts, SC probe

The Congress on Friday demanded a high-level probe by the Supreme Court against the ruling BJP and the freezing of its bank accounts for alleged corruption in the electoral bonds scheme, as it claimed the ruling party at the Centre had received 50 per cent of the donations received through the bonds.

The Opposition party alleged that the electoral bonds data has exposed the "corrupt tactics" of the BJP such as "quid pro quo", grant of "protection" to companies against donations, accepting "kickbacks", and money laundering through shell companies.

A day after data pertaining to the electoral bonds scheme was made public following a Supreme Court directive, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at the BJP saying, "PM Modi says 'na khaoonga, na khane doonga', but it seems that he only meant 'sirf BJP ko khilaoonga'.

"A sordid saga of decimating Democracy, by looting money through coercion! We demand an independent enquiry at the highest levels and the freezing of BJP's bank accounts until the truth comes out," Kharge said in a post on X.

In another post, he said the data released by State Bank of India (SBI) shows that the BJP received nearly 50 per cent of the total money raised through electoral bonds, while the principal Opposition party, the Congress, received only 11 per cent of the funds.