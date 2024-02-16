Congress Party's bank accounts frozen amidst Rs 210 cr IT recovery demand

A day after Supreme Court struck down electoral bonds, calling them “unconstitutional” Congress alleged that party's bank accounts have been frozen.

Moreover, the principal Opposition party alleged that the Income Tax Department has sought a recovery of Rs 210 crore from the party.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress treasurer Ajay Makan said, “We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing."

Maken said the reason given is that there was a delay in filing the returns for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just 2 weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy," he added.