Electoral bonds scheme the biggest scam of independent India: Congress

Congress MP and general-secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday described the electoral bonds scheme as the "biggest scam of independent India", and said the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on it was "incomplete".

He also said the Congress was not against electronic voting machines (EVMs), but wants the use of voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPAT) to be included in the poll process to ensure that voters know their vote was cast correctly.

Addressing a press conference at Wada in Maharashtra's Palghar district, Ramesh said his party has been seeking an appointment with the ECI since 2023, but has not been granted an audience yet with the chief election commissioner (CEC). "Why is the ECI scared to meet Opposition parties?" the former Union minister asked.