True face of dictator: Rahul Gandhi after BJP candidate declared 'elected' from Surat

Following the uncontested 'election' of BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the "true face of the dictator" had reappeared in the country, punning on the word surat, which means face in Hindi.

Dalal secured his victory without opposition after all other candidates, including four Independents, three from smaller parties, and Pyarelal Bharti of the Bahujan Samaj Party, withdrew their nomination papers on the final day.

The cancellation of two Congress candidates' nominations on Sunday dealt a blow to the main Opposition party in Gujarat. Nilesh Kumbhani's candidature was first annulled for alleged discrepancies in proposers' signatures, followed by the rejection of back-up candidate Suresh Padsala's nomination form.

Tanashah ki asli ‘Surat’ ek baar phir desh ke saamne hai (the true face of the dictator is once again in front of the country)!” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.