A slippery slope for the BJP

Just two days after the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election on 19 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly broke into the most bitter rhetoric (even by his own standards) against the Congress and India's Muslims, shocking the country and sparking a flurry of complaints to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Banswara on 21 April, Modi said, “The Congress is planning a survey of people’s property. It will take away your properties and assets to be distributed among those producing more children and infiltrators (ghuspaithiya).”

He went on to add, “I am not saying this on my own. This is what the Congress has mentioned in its election manifesto. And see who it wants to benefit. Remember, my predecessor [Dr Manmohan Singh] had said, ‘Muslims have first right on our national resources’. Just beware, the Congress is planning to snatch away even your mangalsutra.”

The first phase of voting had taken place for 102 seats across 10 states just two days before this. Was the prime minister’s statement a panic reaction to unfavourable reports on the likely tally? That is the only plausible explanation, since Modi again repeated this statement next day at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, which has a significant Muslim population, and then again at a rally in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on 23 April.

But why would a prime minister super confident of his 10-year report card resort to such tactics, invoking imaginary communal ghosts? The facts are plain and simple. The Congress manifesto doesn’t mention anything like this. Not even obliquely. Dr Manmohan Singh never said that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources. And finally, the reference to the mangalsutra is aimed at polarising the electorate on communal lines as this piece of jewellery is worn only by married Hindu women.