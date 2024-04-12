UP: Is a Modi–Yogi rift at the root of the Rajputs' upset, the Jats' dilemma?

The powerful Rajputs are an incensed lot today. They believe the BJP is deliberately undermining them and, even worse, trying to edge them out of power. The fact that the party has denied Rajput leaders Lok Sabha tickets in western Uttar Pradesh, from Ghaziabad right up to Saharanpur, has reinforced this belief.

That Prime Minister Narendra Modi cold-shouldered UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath—even as he shook hands with others on the dais—while kickstarting his parliamentary campaign in Meerut has not gone unnoticed. The Rajputs, we hear, see this as a direct insult to the most prominent member of their community.

The recent comments of veteran BJP leader Parshottam Rupala, the BJP’s candidate from Rajkot in Gujarat, who is known to be close to Prime Minister Modi, are being seen as more evidence of a deliberate attempt to belittle the Rajputs.

Rupala had the community up in arms when he said that Rajput rulers had collaborated with the British and were not averse to using their women in “inappropriate ways”. The community, which places its honour above everything, was so shocked that a Kshatriya BJP leader, Raj Shekhawat, resigned from the party on the spot.

The humiliated Rajputs organised a mahapanchayat in Nanauta, in Saharanpur district, on 7 April, held under the Kshatriya Swabhimaan Mahakumbh banner, to salvage their pride. Not just UP, members from as far afield as Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttarakhand gathered. It was claimed at the gathering that 80 of the Rajput brethren had been denied tickets across these states.

A full day of deliberations was followed by a clarion call to fight the BJP tooth and nail. The Rajputs would put up their own candidates independently for several seats and would lend their support to the Opposition for the rest.