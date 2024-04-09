Uttar Pradesh: Is BJP rattling the Thakur throne?

Apparently sitting pretty in western Uttar Pradesh after conferring the Bharat Ratna on Chaudhary Charan Singh and winning over Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, the BJP now has a rethink on its hands thanks to black flag protests facing its candidates Sanjeev Balyan in Muzaffarnagar and Arun Govil in Meerut.

While seemingly losing Jat support to the Congress in Haryana, the BJP had seemed assured of the support of both Jats and Thakurs in western UP. However, the party is now clearly unable to take the Thakurs for granted.

Even a cursory look at the tour programmes of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh indicates that both are campaigning extensively in the region. While PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have already addressed large rallies in Thakur-dominated areas, Singh is scheduled to address four more, and Adityanath several more before the first phase of polling on 19 April.

Thakurs mostly belong to the Kshatriya community and are historically descended from land owners of Rajput ancestry in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Rajputs, however, long believed to be a captive vote bank of the BJP in western UP, are now making no secret of their hostility towards the party.