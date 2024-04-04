LS polls: Rajput leader on indefinite fast over BJP's Rajkot candidate Rupala

A Rajput leader has launched an indefinite hunger strike in Gujarat to pressure the ruling BJP to remove Union minister Parshottam Rupala as the party's Rajkot Lok Sabha candidate, days after his alleged offensive remarks about the Kshatriya community sparked a row.

Padminiba Vala, who began her indefinite fast on Wednesday at a trust premises owned by the community, claimed that Rajput women would even perform jauhar (self-immolation) if Rupala is not replaced by the BJP.

"I started my hunger strike on Wednesday and today is the second day. I will not consume food until Rupala is removed (as a BJP candidate from Rajkot). The Rajput community will not settle for anything less than that. If he is not removed despite our requests, Rajput women will perform jauhar in large numbers if needed at BJP offices," Vala told reporters in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, Rupala said all communities, including Rajputs (Kshatriyas), support him. "All communities, be it Patidars or Rajputs, are in my support. Many Kshatriya leaders have already extended their support to me. I don't want to create a new controversy by taking their names," he said.