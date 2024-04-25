Elections have slipped out of Narendra Modi's hands, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader says women will get Rs 8,500 per month and youth will get a job that pays Rs 1 lakh per year
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 25 April, claimed the difference between his party's guarantees and 'Modi Ki Guarantee' is clear and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that the elections have "slipped out of his hands".
In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress guarantees a "government of Indians".
Listing some promises made by the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said women will get Rs 8,500 per month, youth will get a job that pays Rs 1 lakh per year, recruitment will be carried out for 30 lakh vacancies and legal MSP will be provided to farmers.
"Modi's guarantee: Adanis' government - The country's wealth in the pockets of billionaires; donation business extortion gang; Constitution and democracy are over; farmers facing a paucity of finances; the difference is clear!" the former Congress chief said.
"Congress will create crores of millionaires in India and Modi ji knows that the election has slipped out of his hands," he said.
Addressing a rally in Amravati, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had claimed that 10 years of the Modi government saw only 22-25 persons becoming billionaires on the back of a Rs 16 lakh crore loan waiver, but if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will make crores of people "lakhpatis".
Rahul Gandhi had also said no force in the world can change the Constitution of India. Congress leaders have accused the BJP of wanting to change the Constitution.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines