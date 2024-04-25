What happened to grand promises on army recruitment in Morena: Congress jabs BJP

Attacking the BJP over its promises on army recruitment in Morena, the Congress on Thursday, 25 April alleged that through the Agnipath scheme, the Modi government has "damaged the integrity" of the armed forces and the futures of thousands of youth of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind-Morena.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Morena, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed a set of questions to him.

"What happened to the BJP's grand promises on army recruitment in Morena? Why do MP's villages still lack basic water and sanitation facilities? Why has Morena become India's electricity theft capital?" Ramesh said in a post on X.

Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details", he said when the then-Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Morena in 2018, she promised that a Sainik School would be set up there within a year or two.

"She told stories of how whenever she visits border outposts across the country, she would find the maximum number of soldiers from Bhind-Morena stationed there. She said that the Sainik School would enable educated youth from Morena to become officers in the army and serve their country," Ramesh said.

At the same event, the then-Minister of Rural Development, Narendra Singh Tomar, had said that he would organise a local recruitment office for the army in the Bhind-Morena region, Ramesh said.

"Six years later, neither of these ideas have materialised. Instead, through Agnipath, the Modi Sarkar has damaged the integrity of the armed forces and the futures of thousands of Bhind-Morena's aspirational youth," the Congress leader said.

"What happened to Nirmala Sitharaman's promises? Why has the Modi Sarkar betrayed the youth of MP so cruelly?" Ramesh asked.

The Congress leader claimed that the Modi government's flagship Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has performed poorly in parts of rural Madhya Pradesh, especially in tribal hamlets.