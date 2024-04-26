Gloves come off: Yogi says Congress wants to give minorities right to eat beef

Launching a fresh round of attacks against the Congress, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the party wanted to give minorities the right to eat beef, adding that this amounted to allowing cow slaughter.

"These shameless people promise to provide the right to eat 'gau maas' (literally, cow’s meat), whereas our scriptures call the cow mother. They wish to give cows into the hands of butchers. Will India ever accept this?” an Uttar Pradesh BJP statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

Clearly, he views the right to eat according to one's choice as a crime. Particularly if one is a minority living in India.

Of course, this viewpoint prevents even basic research being conducted into the dietary practices of Hindus starting from Vedic times, when it was quite clearly the practice among devout Hindus to eat the meat of cows, bulls, and horses. It was only with the advent of Buddhism and Jainism that vegetarianism began gaining ground, that too only among certain sections of the Hindu populace.

Around 80 million Indians eat beef, including more than 12 million Hindus, according to government data published by Mint following the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in 2015, apparently on the suspicion that he had stored beef in his refrigerator, which was later found to be goat meat.