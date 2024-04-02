Victory will be fitting reply to expulsion from Lok Sabha, says Mahua Moitra

Exuding confidence in securing her Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat with a bigger margin, senior TMC leader Mahua Moitra feels that her victory would be a fitting response to the “conspiracy” to expel her from Lok Sabha last year and tarnish her reputation through raids and summons by central agencies in a cash-for-query case.

She asserted that despite all efforts by the BJP to "sound the death knell" for constitutional democracy, India is too great a country to be destroyed by the fascists.

Moitra, who was re-nominated by the TMC from the same Krishnanagar seat after being expelled last year, accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of acting as "political agents of the saffron camp".

In an interview with PTI, Moitra said the Election Commission has "lost its independence" since commissioners are handpicked by a selection committee where the Centre has two-thirds majority.

"There is no doubt about my victory. It is about how big the margin will be, which will be decided on June 4. I live here and have been among my people for the past five years and even before that as an MLA. So there is a very strong connection, and frankly, there is no election mode as such here," she said.

She won by a margin of over 60,000 votes in the 2019 elections, bagging 45 per cent of the total votes polled.

"My victory would be a fitting response to the conspiracy to expel me and tarnish my reputation," the 49-year-old politician said.

Moitra, known for her outspokenness and fiery debates in the Lok Sabha, was expelled from the Lower House in December last year after a parliamentary Ethics Committee's report held her accountable for accepting gifts and illegal gratification.

The former investment banker with JP Morgan Chase, who had dubbed the expulsion recommendation by the Ethics committee as a "prefixed match by a kangaroo court", claimed the BJP has been trying to destroy democracy in the country.