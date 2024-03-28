Lok Sabha polls: Pitted against Mahua Moitra, 'queen mother' prepares for rough ride ahead

In West Bengal's Krishnanagar, it is to be the queen mother vs the queen of controversy. In an apparent bid to checkmate chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, the BJP has fielded rajmata (queen mother) Amrita Roy against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra, expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 in the alleged cash-for-query case, who the TMC has re-nominated from the constituency in Nadia district.

Moitra won the Krishnanagar seat in 2019, and has been focusing on her election campaign there, choosing to skip a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act contravention case today.

Her opponent, however, has caused some controversy of her own thanks to her family lineage, which can be traced all the way back to Raja Krishnachandra Roy (1710-83), an influential zamindar (member of the landed aristocracy) who sided with the British under Robert Clive against Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah of the former ruling family of Bengal.

Roy officially joined the BJP on 20 March 2024, and according to media reports, her name was included in the BJP's fifth list of 111 candidates released on 24 March. A product of Kolkata's La Martiniere school and later Loreto College, she is very much part of the state's upper middle class echelons.

Her background is unlikely to have prepared her for the rough and tumble of electoral politics, of which she has already received a foretaste, with TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleging that king Krishnachandra helped British forces when the nawab of Bengal was fighting against impending British rule. "History says the royal family of Krishnanagar helped the British when Siraj-ud-Daulah fought them," Ghosh told India Today.