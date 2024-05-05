Madhya Pradesh: Another BJP sweep unlikely

In Guna, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is said to be sweating it out and campaigning hard for the first time in the last 20 years. Accompanied by his wife and son, the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior is meeting ordinary voters, listening to their grievances and promising to address them, which is a novelty, say old-timers.

Visiting hamlets of backward Sahariya tribals, declaring them as their old friend. On one hand, his wife is making rotis, and on the other hand, his son is having food with them.

“Scindia-ji jab Congress mein thhein, kabhi car se nahi utre. Bas car se haath hilate huey dikhte thhein. Aaj wey logo se haath mila rahein hain, sabse mil rahein hain. Beta adivasiyo ke ghar khana kha raha hai, biwi rotiya bana rahi hai (When Scindia-ji was in the Congress, he never got out of his car. He would just be seen waving from inside the car. Today he shakes hands with common people, meets everyone. His son sits down to a meal with the Adivasi folks in their homes, while his wife is making the rotis,” says 27-year-old BJP worker, Veerpal Yadav, who hails from Biloni village, 3 km from Guna city, near the bypass.

Veerpal said that he campaigned for the BJP in 2019, but this time, he is supporting the Congress.