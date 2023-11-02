Jyotiraditya Scindia bested by Jairam Ramesh in social media spat

“Never before has any Prime Minister gone to these lengths to stay in the public eye to shore up his own flailing image, especially in the run-up to crucial elections. Clearly, there is no limit to the man's insecurities, the Civil Aviation Minister's sycophancy and the spinelessness of the airline concerned.”

Ouch! That was Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeting on the fact that on his Indigo Airlines flights to Aizawl and back (Mizoram is holding assembly elections on 7 November), the airlines staff sought votes in the name of Narendra Modi from passengers.

In his tweet, Ramesh said the airlines hailed Narendra Modi for something “routine and inconsequential”, praise which then segued into a vote appeal in his name with no mention of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which was clearly against the model code of conduct.

Landing that triple blow, Ramesh went on to say other airlines he took to Raipur the next day made no such announcements (Chhattisgarh is going to the polls too) and he was glad to see that that airline “did not stoop to the same level. Good to see that some corporates are still resisting pressure from the Modi government and are following fair practices”.