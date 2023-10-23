Politicisation of the bureaucracy: Patel’s concern, Kharge’s letter & dissent within

In a recent controversy that has ignited debates across the nation, the Modi government's decision to deploy civil servants in a mega outreach programme, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, has raised concerns about a possible blurring of lines between public service and politics.

The move has sparked outrage among Opposition parties and prominent figures who argue that it contravenes the principles of impartiality and non-partisanship, and also violates the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, which bar government servants from taking part in any political activity.

For a clearer understanding of the issue, it may be helpful to recall here that India’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, often referred to as the 'Iron Man of India', hailed bureaucracy as the "steel frame of India" and was of the firm view that civil servants should not indulge in politics.