Cong's Indore candidate withdrew nomination after threats and torture: Patwari

Congress' Indore Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam was "threatened and tortured" following which he withdraw his nomination, the opposition party's Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari has claimed while targeting the BJP.

Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, 29 April, which was the last day for the process.

"Three days ago, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to an old case against Bam. He was threatened. He was tortured in different ways for the whole night. And today he has withdrawn his nomination," Patwari alleged at a rally on Monday.

Bam, his father Kantilal and others are accused in a case that was registered in October 2007.

On 5 April this year, the victim filed an application in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) seeking adding of section 307 after alleging that one of the accused had fired on him.

The plea was accepted on 24 April and Bam and his father have been asked to appear in a sessions court on 10 May.