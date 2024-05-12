The Congress’s sharp pro-poor agenda signals big change

As the long-winded election campaign plods on, a lot has already changed on the Indian political scene. For one, the Congress party, for the first time in more than a decade, is able to clearly and in sharp relief articulate its political position before the electorate. This is the Indian National Congress standing firmly to left of centre, less a question of degree and more a question of direction, position and the quadrant the party occupies in the current political landscape.

What is emerging from the party of liberalisation and privatisation is now no longer a tentativeness on the agenda of social justice, wealth/income inequality or workers’ rights. On the contrary, it is a determined placing of the flag, a sharp turn to the left, never before as clear as it was during the era of bank nationalisation under Indira Gandhi. The response of the electorate, anecdotal at this stage, shows that the party is finding resonance and is in sync with the mood of the nation.

A commitment to this ideological positioning is critical to the revival of the Congress, and while some will say the position has been forced by circumstance, it nevertheless appears to have been embraced wholeheartedly by both rank-and-file and top leadership. Way ahead of the announcement of poll results on 4 June, this is a significant outcome.

It is worth noting that the BJP, to be seen as victorious, has to cross its previous mark of 303 because of its own sloganeering and setting of expectations. The INDIA alliance has to pull the BJP below 272 to claim victory. Barring the possibility, extremely remote at this time, of the Congress and/or the INDIA alliance faring very poorly at these polls, what we have is a party that will shape the direction of policy in India in the days ahead.

This is a role that the Congress had abdicated, sliding into irrelevance and ceding ground to the BJP in the absence of a clear political direction tied into a cogent positioning of the ‘what’, ‘how’ and ‘why’ of the party. Without that, what we had was a toothless attack on the BJP’s communalism and corruption that did not carry conviction and did not work with the electorate. The story has now changed.