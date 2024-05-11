Narendra Modi's flailing desperation

With polling still due in 260 Lok Sabha constituencies, it is premature to call the election. However, with elections over the halfway mark and polling completed in 283 constituencies, there are at least three clear indications. First, this election is not a one-horse race; second, the INDIA bloc is putting up a far better fight than was expected; and finally, whatever the final result, PM Modi’s stature has taking a beating. Politically he has been considerably weakened, even isolated, within his own party. If he loses, the knives will be out.

This is evident from his increasingly desperate claims at election rallies. On the day of polling in the third phase, he alleged that a Congress government, if voted to power, would put a ‘Babri lock’ on the Ram Mandir. He exhorted people to choose between ‘vote jihad’ and ‘Ram rajya’. On the same day, he said a Congress government would select cricket teams on the basis of religion with preference given to minorities.

Campaigning in Telangana on 8 May, a day after the third phase of polling, the PM asked why Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had stopped their attacks on M/S Adani and Ambani after the elections got underway. Had they received 'tempo loads' of black money from them? Hilarious, given the prime minister’s proximity to Gautam Adani and the meteoric rise in this Gujarati industrialist’s fortunes over the last decade.

Earlier, Modi resorted to fearmongering by telling dairy farmers in Gujarat that a Congress government would take their buffaloes and give them to Muslims.

In the process, Narendra Modi, ‘master of messaging’, may have scored a few self-goals. With his communal innuendos, the prime minister has not only repeatedly violated provisions of the Representation of People’s Act but also exposed himself to possible disqualification after the election. Why is he risking it? Is it because he can read the writing on the wall?