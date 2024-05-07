Warranty of Modi ji's guarantee has expired, says CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, 7 May, expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would get more than 272 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, the magic number, and form the government at the Centre.

In an interview with PTI Videos, he claimed that the "warranty of Modi ji's guarantee' has expired and that a change is visible in the country with BJP losing the polls.

"I went to Kerala, Karnataka, little bit of Uttar Pradesh. I am getting information from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on polls. The warranty of Modi ji's guarantee expired. It is difficult for people to vote for Modi ji when the warranty has expired. That's why, a change is visible in the country," he said.

Asked about BJP's slogan of '400 paar' (above 400) and the Congress party's target in the polls, he said the INDIA alliance would form the government.