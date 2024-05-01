Revanth Reddy's lawyer says he had nothing to do with 'doctored' video of Amit Shah

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy's lawyer appeared before Delhi Police on Wednesday and asserted that the Congress leader had nothing to do with creating or posting the 'doctored' video of Union home minister Amit Shah's speech.

Reddy, who was summoned by the police for allegedly posting the video on X, hit out at the BJP at a rally in Telangana, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah of adopting a vengeful attitude against him for questioning the BJP over its stand on reservations.

Police sources said they are close to identifying the creator of the allegedly deepfake video, but before reaching out to the suspect, they need to verify about others who uploaded or forwarded it.

Notices have also been served to five more people from different opposition parties for allegedly sharing the video. Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur has also been summoned by the Delhi Police on 2 May in connection with the probe, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"I received the notice from Delhi Police on Tuesday. But, it is beyond my understanding why the notice was served to me. This is nothing but anarchy," Thakur said.

Reddy's lawyer appeared before the Delhi Police on Wednesday after summonses were issued against the Telangana Congress chief Reddy and four members of the Pradesh Congress Committee for allegedly posting the video on X. They were asked to join the investigation on Wednesday at 10:30 am.