Not afraid of notice over Amit Shah's 'doctored' video: Revanth Reddy

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, 29 April, said he would not be afraid over the Delhi Police issuing notices to him over its probe in connection with Union home minister Amit Shah's 'doctored' video being circulated on social media.

Addressing a Congress rally at Sedam in neighbouring Karnataka, he claimed that PM Narendra Modi has so far been using agencies like ED and CBI to win elections and is now using Delhi Police as well.

He said he has received information that Delhi Police personnel reached the Telangana Congress headquarters in Hyderabad.

"Some posting was made on social media, (they) reached Telangana Gandhi Bhavan (state Congress headquarters) with the notice that we will arrest Telangana Congress President and Telangana chief minister. That means Narendra Modi ji is now using Delhi Police to win elections. ED, income tax, CBI are over," he said.