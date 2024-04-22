LS polls: CM Revanth Reddy lashes out at BJP, alleges Modi insulted Telangana

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, 21 April, hit out at the BJP and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted Telangana in the past with comments on the state's formation in Parliament.

Modi had commented that the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government closed the doors of Parliament when the bill for Telangana's formation was passed and that "mother (Andhra Pradesh)" was "killed" to give birth to the "child (Telangana)", Revanth Reddy claimed.

The Congress fulfilled the promise of Telangana's formation though it was decimated in Andhra Pradesh (post bifurcation), the chief minister said.

Does Modi have the right to seek votes in Telangana when he insulted the state, he asked while addressing a rally in support of the Congress' Bhuvanagiri candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Modi has not fulfilled the assurances given to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, including setting up a steel plant, railway coach factory and others in the state, Revanth Reddy said.