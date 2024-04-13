Telangana: The promised land

When the Congress chose Telangana as the launchpad for the release of its national manifesto — which it has called ‘Nyay Patra’ — the significance was not lost on political observers.

It was in Telangana that the grand old party made its turnaround, emerging victorious in the November 2023 Assembly elections, dislodging the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The party is now the destination for a steady stream of BRS defectors — including veterans bent on a dignified homecoming.

A massive ‘Jana Jatara’ was held last week in Tukkuguda, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, to declare the Congress guarantees for youth, farmers, women, workers and backward classes.

Tukkuguda holds particular significance for the Congress. It was from here that Sonia Gandhi kickstarted the ‘Vijayabheri’ rally in September last year, paving the way for a landslide victory in the Assembly polls.

Last week’s rally, presided over by Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, also had visible impact. “Not long ago, the Congress cadre were a demoralised lot. The victory in the Assembly polls and now the people-friendly manifesto have come as a big boost,” says Prof K. Nageshwar, political analyst and former head of the journalism department at Osmania University.

“Today, everyone in Telangana knows the Congress is fulfilling its pre-election promises,” says senior political analyst S. Ramakrishna. “It has earned a people-friendly image, unlike the previous BRS regime, which seemed inaccessible. Already, the government has created nearly 30,000 jobs. It is on the right track.”