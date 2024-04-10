Telangana & Andhra: A 'tap' that refuses to close, and sibling rivalry on steroids

Phone tapping, drug seizures, a liquor scam and an unresolved high-profile murder case come together in a deadly political slugfest ahead of the general elections in the sibling states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

More skeletons keep tumbling out of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) cupboard. New disclosures in the phone tapping case point to the involvement of senior party members in a ‘surveillance operation’ that targeted the Opposition Congress leaders.

Four senior police officers have been arrested in the case that involves illegally tapping the phones of political opponents, industrialists and others when the BRS was in power between 2014 and 2023.

“The Indian Telegraph Act allows tapping of telephones under certain clearly defined conditions like when there is a threat to national sovereignty and integrity and (to) friendly relations with foreign countries. There are clear-cut procedures to obtain permission from the home secretary to carry out tapping for a specific period,” said J.D. Lakshminarayana, former joint director of the CBI.

This is a clear case of illegal tapping, said Prof. K. Nageswar, former head of the journalism department at Osmania University and a political analyst: “Invasion of privacy amounts to violation of fundamental rights. The fact that the BRS leaders have been unable to counter the allegations shows that there was wrongdoing.”

This comes under ‘criminal activity’ and attracts imprisonment ranging from 3 to 15 years, said technology expert Nallamothu Sridhar. “High-end imported equipment and Israeli technology appear to have been used in this case.”