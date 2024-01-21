Sharmila makes first public attack on brother Jagan and his government

For the first time, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s estranged sister Y.S. Sharmila has gone public in attacking his government on various fronts, and appealed to the people to defeat the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the coming elections.

Speaking in Vijayawada on Sunday soon after taking over as the state Congress president, Sharmila gave a glimpse of what could be a bitter sibling war ahead over the political legacy of their father and former Congress chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh, late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy or YSR.

While Jagan and Sharmila have not been on talking terms for nearly two years now, following a rift in the family, today marked the first time that she offered any public criticism of the performance of his government, accusing it of pushing the state into a debt trap and failing to create employment and attract investments.

It could not have helped that earlier on Sunday, Sharmila's motorcade was obstructed en route to the Congress office from Vijayawada airport, as claimed by the state unit of the Congress in an X post. "The motorcade of @INC_Andhra President @realyssharmila ji was obstructed en route to the Congress office from the Vijayawada airport. Clearly, the YSRCP government fears the growing popularity of Congress in the state. We are spreading the message of Jannayak @RahulGandhi ji. Our Karyakartas will not be silenced by such tactics!" the post read.